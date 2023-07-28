Woman’s body recovered from DMCH

Police recovered the body of an elderly woman from under the stairs of Ward no. 103 of DMCH’s Neurosurgery Department on Thursday night, UNB reports.
The identity of the deceased, aged around 70, could not be ascertained immediately, said the police.
On information, police rescued the woman and took her to the emergency department of the hospital where doctors declared her dead at 9:20 pm, Md. Nazmul Hasan Khan, a sub-inspector of Shahbagh Police Station.
The body has been kept at the hospital morgue for an autopsy, SI Nazmul said.