Case filed against 300 unidentified persons for attacking professor Ratan Siddique’s house

Fahmida Haque, wife of professor Ratan Siddique, former acting chairman of the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB), has filed a case with Uttara police station against 200 to 300 unidentified persons on the allegation of carrying out an attack on their house in the capital’s Uttara area.

She filed the case with Uttara West police station in the capital late on Friday night.