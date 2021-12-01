Case filed against ‘unruly students-people’ over Rampura incident

The case statement said "unruly students and people" unlawfully gathered in front of the Molla Tower on DIT road in the capital's Rampura area around 11.00pm on Monday and vandalised the vehicles on the road and set fire to those with petrol bombs. They also beat up and intimidated the pedestrians, it added.
Earlier, Rasheda Begum, mother of Mainuddin, filed a case as plaintiff. Police have also filed a case over the incident of vandalisation of the vehicles and torching those. Some 400 to 500 unidentified people have been made accused in this case.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Rampura police station, Rafiqul Islam confirmed about the two cases to Prothom Alo on Tuesday.
He said Rasheda Begum, mother of the deceased student, lodged a case under the Road Safety Act. Driver of a ‘Anabil Paribahan’ bus was shown arrested in this case. He is undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) in police cordon as mob-beat injured him. The police initially found his name to be Sohail.
Earlier, on Monday, around 10.00pm, Mainuddin was killed as a bus ran over him in the city's Rampura area. Mainuddin took part in the SSC examination this year and was waiting for the exam results.
According to the witnesses, Mainuddin was crossing the road with his brother-in-law Saddam Hossain. At that time a speeding bus of Anabil Paribahan ran over him while competing with another bus, leaving him dead on the spot.
The agitated people then set fire to nine buses over the incident. They also vandalised three other buses. After the incident, local people detained the bus driver and handed him over to the police.