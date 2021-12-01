Case filed against ‘unruly students-people’ over Rampura incident

Earlier, on Monday, around 10.00pm, Mainuddin was killed as a bus ran over him in the city's Rampura area. Mainuddin took part in the SSC examination this year and was waiting for the exam results.

According to the witnesses, Mainuddin was crossing the road with his brother-in-law Saddam Hossain. At that time a speeding bus of Anabil Paribahan ran over him while competing with another bus, leaving him dead on the spot.

The agitated people then set fire to nine buses over the incident. They also vandalised three other buses. After the incident, local people detained the bus driver and handed him over to the police.