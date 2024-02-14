Over 6,000 abandoned houses in Dhaka city: Housing minister

Housing and public works minister RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury in parliament on Wednesday said there are more than 6,000 abandoned houses in Dhaka city.

“There are 6,372 abandoned houses in the capital city,” he said, replying to a question from independent lawmaker Muhammad Saiful Islam (Dhaka-19).

According to data placed by the Minister in the House, the highest 3,582 abandoned houses are in Mirpur, while 1,542 ones in Mohammadpur.

Other abandoned houses include 128 ones are in Gulshan, 9 in Banani, 62 in Moghbazar, 36 in Tejgaon, 19 in Nakhalpara, 26 in Cantonment, 38 in Basabo, 10 in Shahjahanpur, 12 in Khilgaon, 2 in Jurain, 72 in Motijheel, 158 in Ramna, 320 in Sutrapur, 174 in Lalbagh, 46 in Kotwali, 88 in Dhanmondi, 25 in Lalmatia, 4 in Jatrabari and 1 in Maniknagar.

Among the abandoned houses, 20 ones are now being used as educational institutes and 4 ones as construction firms.