Chhatra Union leader Sadat commits suicide in Dhanmondi

Sadat Mahmud was the general secretary of a faction of Chhatra Union’s Dhaka city unit. University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) expelled two students including Sadat in November of 2020, accusing them of ‘defaming the image of the university’ while participating in a movement that demanded 50 per cent waiver of tuition fees during the coronavirus pandemic.
In September of that same year, Ramna police station members arrested two Chhatra Union leaders including Sadat while painting anti-rape graffiti on a wall in the capital’s Baily Road area.
When asked about Sadat Mahmud’s suicide, Anik Roy, central vice-president of a faction of Chhatra Union told Prothom Alo, Sadat Mahmud committed suicide at home on Dhamondi, 9/A. His family got to know this on Wednesday afternoon.
Sadat’s family didn’t disclose anything about how Sadat committed suicide, Anik Roy said, adding that neither did they want to disturb Sadat’s family either by asking about this matter, he added.
Anik Roy said, Sadat suffered from panic attacks since childhood. It was being treated for a long time. He had got over these attacks to some extent. So his suicide was very unexpected. He was expelled from ULAB for being involved in a movement. This had put him in mental stress.
Despite trying hard to get admission in different universities for quite a long time, he failed to do so. His studies were held up for long. But, just about a week ago, he had joined classes again after getting admission into a different university.
Adnan Aziz Chowdhury, general secretary of Chhatra Union Dhaka University unit said that Sadat Mahmud had got admitted into Stamford University.