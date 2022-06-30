Chhatra Union leader Sadat commits suicide in Dhanmondi

Anik Roy said, Sadat suffered from panic attacks since childhood. It was being treated for a long time. He had got over these attacks to some extent. So his suicide was very unexpected. He was expelled from ULAB for being involved in a movement. This had put him in mental stress.

Despite trying hard to get admission in different universities for quite a long time, he failed to do so. His studies were held up for long. But, just about a week ago, he had joined classes again after getting admission into a different university.

Adnan Aziz Chowdhury, general secretary of Chhatra Union Dhaka University unit said that Sadat Mahmud had got admitted into Stamford University.