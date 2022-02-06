City corporations' approval will be needed for construction work: LGRD minister

Approval will be needed from the concerned city corporation along with Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) to erect any kind of establishment in Dhaka, reports UNB.

Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) minister Md Tajul Islam made the announcement on Sunday while attending a meeting at the secretariat on evaluations of measures taken by the city corporations to resolve waterlogging issue in Dhaka and Chattogram ahead of monsoon.