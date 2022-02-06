City

City corporations' approval will be needed for construction work: LGRD minister

Prothom Alo English Desk
Approval will be needed from the concerned city corporation along with Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) to erect any kind of establishment in Dhaka, reports UNB.

Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) minister Md Tajul Islam made the announcement on Sunday while attending a meeting at the secretariat on evaluations of measures taken by the city corporations to resolve waterlogging issue in Dhaka and Chattogram ahead of monsoon.

The minister asked the city mayors to stay alert about anyone facing harassment while taking approval from the city corporations.

The minister said concerned ministry, department, office, organisations, private organisations or individuals will need to seek approval for constructions and arrangements will need to be made to monitor them after giving approval.

Md Tajul Islam said, "There are many bridges in Dhaka city and adjoining areas but they have no navigation facilities for vessels. Decision has been taken to construct new bridges by breaking the old ones keeping navigation facilities."

Mentioning occupation of canals and water bodies as one of the main causes of waterlogging the minister said in this monsoon there will be no waterlogging as Dhaka North and South City Corporations are working to ensure no such public suffering occurs.

He said both the city corporations have already started eviction drives to remove these illegal occupations and the north city corporation is working to make the city beautiful along with creating water retention ponds.

Minister Tajul Islam decided to form a sub-committee led by additional secretary of LGRD ministry for solving waterlogging, to recover the canals and repair them at Chattogram City Corporation.

