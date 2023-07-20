‘Construction to be stopped if dengue larvae found for 3rd time’

Local government and rural development (LGRD) minister Tajul Islam on Wednesday said that works at under-construction establishments will have to be obstructed once the presence of larvae of Aedes mosquitos is found there for a third time, reports UNB.

He issued the warnings while talking to journalists after an inter-ministerial meeting on assessment of the actions taken to check the dengue menace and other mosquito-borne diseases at the secretariat in Dhaka on Wednesday.

“The works at the under-construction buildings will have to be halted if the larvae of Aedes mosquitoes are found there despite repeated warnings,” the minister said.