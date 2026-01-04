2 detained in front of Tarique Rahman's house

Police have detained two individuals, including a security guard of a private company, in front of BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman’s residence in Gulshan, the capital, over allegations of taking photographs without any reason.

The detentions were made today, Sunday, around 12 noon by Gulshan Police Station. The detainees are security guard Md Ruhul Amin and Omar Faruk.

Md Rakibul Islam, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gulshan Police Station, told Prothom Alo that Ruhul Amin is a security guard of a private company. He was standing in front of Tarique Rahman’s residence taking photographs. When asked why he was taking pictures, he could not provide any explanation.