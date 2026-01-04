2 detained in front of Tarique Rahman's house
Police have detained two individuals, including a security guard of a private company, in front of BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman’s residence in Gulshan, the capital, over allegations of taking photographs without any reason.
The detentions were made today, Sunday, around 12 noon by Gulshan Police Station. The detainees are security guard Md Ruhul Amin and Omar Faruk.
Md Rakibul Islam, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gulshan Police Station, told Prothom Alo that Ruhul Amin is a security guard of a private company. He was standing in front of Tarique Rahman’s residence taking photographs. When asked why he was taking pictures, he could not provide any explanation.
Police officer Rakibul Islam stated that another individual, Omar Faruk, was found in possession of marijuana during a body search following his arrest.
After 17 years in exile in the United Kingdom, Tarique Rahman returned to the country on 25 December and moved into House No. 196 on Gulshan Avenue. His wife Zubaida Rahman and daughter Zaima Rahman also returned with him.
Tarique Rahman inherited the house from his father, the late President Ziaur Rahman. After Ziaur Rahman was assassinated in 1981, the then-President Justice Abdus Sattar’s cabinet unanimously allocated the house to Khaleda Zia. A few months ago, the property documents were transferred, and the house was prepared for occupancy.
The house next to this one belonged to BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia. After her death on 30 December, the family held the final farewell from House No. 196.