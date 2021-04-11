Covid in Dhaka city: Rupnagar, Adabor at highest risk

Coronavirus transmission rate and casualties have been high in the capital city from the beginning. According to the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), 19 areas in the capital city are at highest risk of coronavirus transmission. The coronavirus transmission rate as compared to the number of tests in these areas fluctuates between 31 to 46 per cent. The risk of coronavirus transmission is highest in Rupnagar and Adabor area.

Apart from these areas, the transmission rate is over 20 per cent (21-30 per cent) in areas of 23 thanas is the city and more than 11 per cent in seven thanas.

These figures were revealed in a report on the Covid-19 situation published by the IEDCR on Saturday. The report analyses the transmission rate from 27 March to 2 April. The number of tests is below 10 in areas under Kotwali and Sadarghat thanas. So areas under these thanas were not taken into account.