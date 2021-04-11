Covid in Dhaka city: Rupnagar, Adabor at highest risk

Coronavirus transmission rate and casualties have been high in the capital city from the beginning. According to the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), 19 areas in the capital city are at highest risk of coronavirus transmission. The coronavirus transmission rate as compared to the number of tests in these areas fluctuates between 31 to 46 per cent. The risk of coronavirus transmission is highest in Rupnagar and Adabor area.
Apart from these areas, the transmission rate is over 20 per cent (21-30 per cent) in areas of 23 thanas is the city and more than 11 per cent in seven thanas.
These figures were revealed in a report on the Covid-19 situation published by the IEDCR on Saturday. The report analyses the transmission rate from 27 March to 2 April. The number of tests is below 10 in areas under Kotwali and Sadarghat thanas. So areas under these thanas were not taken into account.
At the time the average transmission rate was 20.31 per cent as compared to tests across the country. According to the IEDCR report, the transmission rate was highest in the areas under Rupnagar thana, 46 per cent as compared to tests. The rate was 44 per cent in Adabor.
According to the IEDCR, the transmission rate is over 31 per cent also in areas including Shah Ali, Rampura, Turag, Mirpur, Kalabagan, Tejgaon, Mohammadpur, Mugda, Gendaria, Dhanmondi, Hazaribagh, New Market, Chawkbazar, Sabujbag, Motijheel, Darus Salam and Khilgaon.
The infection rate is between 21 to 30 per cent in Shahbagh, Bangshal, Lalbagh, Shahjahanpur, Ramna, Kamrangirchar, Shyampur, Badda, Banani, Uttarkhan, Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Sutrapur, Jatrabari, Pallabi, Kafrul, Demra, Wari, Bhatara, Dakhsinkhan, Khilkhet, Kadamtali, Uttara east police station and Paltan area. In Tejgaon development, Uttara-west, Bhashantek, Gulshan, Cantonment, Airport and Tejgaon industrial area, the rate of transmission is 11 to 20 per cent.
Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka is one of most densely populated cities in the world. Some 60 per cent of the total identified coronavirus patients in the country are residents of this city. Since the beginning, neither had it been possible to ensure social distancing in the capital, nor were the people serious in maintaining the health guidelines.
Thousands of people are gathering in the markets and shopping malls despite the ongoing restrictions. Nobody is maintaining social distance at all. Many of the people are not wearing masks properly.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, IEDCR’s advisor Mushtaq Ahmed said in most cases, the epidemic is concentrated in urban areas. There are many big hospitals in Dhaka, but there is no area based public health infrastructure in the city as in the rural areas. It was necessary to set up an isolation unit and a field hospital in every ward. The city corporations do not have such infrastructure and manpower. However, it is possible to do it within a short period of time.
He said public engagement should be increased for maintaining the health guidelines and containing the transmission of coronavirus. Area based and institutional initiatives should be taken.
It has been seen from the experience in Rajabazar and Wari areas in the capital that there is no shortage of volunteers and they do well when trained.