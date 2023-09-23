Three children die under train wheels in Mohakhali

Three children were crushed under the wheels of a train in the capital's Mohakhali area early Saturday, reports news agency UNB.
The victims – aged around 13 years – could not be identified immediately.
Ferdous Ahmed, officer-in-charge (OC) of Dhaka railway police station, said they suspected that the children were killed after being hit by Jamalpur-bound Dewanganj Express train.
He also said the accident might have occurred around 6 am when the train was going to the airport from Kamalapur station.
On information, railway police rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies.
“We are trying to find the identities of the children," said the officer.