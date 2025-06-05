Rush at Dhaka cattle markets ahead of Eid-ul-Azha
With the holy Eid-ul-Azha just around the corner, all 22 designated cattle markets in the capital have witnessed a surge of the sellers and buyers.
Despite intermittent rain and muddy conditions, trading activity remains robust, with both buyers and sellers noting that prices are generally within tolerable limits.
While cattle markets officially opened last Tuesday, animals began arriving well in advance. The markets, which typically remain operational for five days—including Eid day—are currently at their busiest.
A visit to the cattle market near Dhaka Polytechnic Institute revealed an abundant supply of cows, goats, and sheep, with a high demand for small to medium-sized domestic breeds.
While prices were slightly lower earlier in the week, they have risen marginally in the last 24 hours. Still, most buyers and traders agreed that the rates remain reasonable.
Domestic cows—especially those raised on local farms with natural feed—are the most preferred choice this year.
Indian cattle are largely absent from the markets, according to traders Mostafa Matabbar, Russell and Rafiq, who spoke to BSS.
“Buyers are opting for local farm-raised cows, and the supply is strong,” said Matabbar. “There’s plenty of demand, especially for medium-sized cows.”
Salam Bepari, who brought cows from Pabna to the Amulia cattle market, spoke about the intense labor involved.
“From transporting to feeding and negotiating with buyers—we hardly get a moment to rest,” he said.
Despite the challenges, market-goers like Shariful Islam, a student at Dhaka University, expressed satisfaction.
“Compared to previous years, prices seem a bit lower,” he said at the North Shahjahanpur Rail Gate cattle market.
Goats remain a popular option, with prices ranging from Tk 10,000 to Tk 20,000.
At Gabtoli, the capital’s largest permanent cattle market, Mizanur Rahman, a buyer, observed that small cows were in highest demand.
Small-sized goats are priced between Tk 10,000 to Tk 15,000, medium-sized goats between Tk 20,000 to Tk 25,000 and large goats range from Tk 30,000 to Tk 50,000.
The market adjacent to the Brothers Union Club under DSCC is also bustling. Cows and goats have spilled over into nearby alleys due to high volume.
Tariqul Islam, a buyer at the market, said: “There’s a good supply of sacrificial animals in all sizes and affordable prices this year.”
Field visits on Wednesday morning showed ongoing preparations, with pandals being constructed using bamboo, ropes and tarpaulins to shelter the animals from the weather. Traders and workers remained busy managing the incoming livestock.
In a rare attraction, camels brought from Rajasthan, India, were spotted at the Gabtoli market, drawing large crowds and content creators eager to capture the moment.
At Merul Badda’s Kacha Bazar, leaseholder Mahmudul Hasan said local cattle dominate this year.
“The market is full and buyer turnout is high. If the weather is good, we expect brisk sales this afternoon and Friday.”
City Corporation officials confirmed that due to court orders, no markets were allowed to set this year in Aftabnagar and Meradia, though overall supply and management remain smooth.
Security has been heightened across all sites to ensure a safe and orderly experience for buyers and traders alike.