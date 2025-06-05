Rush at Dhaka cattle markets ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

With the holy Eid-ul-Azha just around the corner, all 22 designated cattle markets in the capital have witnessed a surge of the sellers and buyers.

Despite intermittent rain and muddy conditions, trading activity remains robust, with both buyers and sellers noting that prices are generally within tolerable limits.

While cattle markets officially opened last Tuesday, animals began arriving well in advance. The markets, which typically remain operational for five days—including Eid day—are currently at their busiest.

A visit to the cattle market near Dhaka Polytechnic Institute revealed an abundant supply of cows, goats, and sheep, with a high demand for small to medium-sized domestic breeds.

While prices were slightly lower earlier in the week, they have risen marginally in the last 24 hours. Still, most buyers and traders agreed that the rates remain reasonable.