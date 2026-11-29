Sweets failed last time; morog pulao used this time to steal Tk 380m worth of gold
Thieves attempted to steal gold from Purabi Jewellers in Dhanmondi, Dhaka, nearly three years ago. At the time, they planned to drug the security guards with sweets and steal the gold while they were unconscious.
On Friday night, however, thieves managed to steal gold from the same jewellery shop after drugging the guards by serving them morog pulao (chicken pulao).
Zubair Ahmed, a salesperson at Purabi Jewellers, shared these details on Saturday evening. He told Prothom Alo, “In February 2024, two of our in-house security guards were targeted in an attempt to steal gold after making them unconscious. At the time, two employees responsible for the market's security told our two in-house guards that one of them had recently got married and offered them sweets. Shortly after eating the sweets, one of the guards became completely unconscious. The other felt unwell but managed to inform the showroom manager discreetly before losing consciousness completely.”
Zubair said the showroom manager immediately informed the owner about the incident. When the owner contacted Dhanmondi police station, police quickly arrived at the scene.
Sensing the police presence, members of the theft gang fled, leaving behind heavy equipment they had brought for the operation near the toilets at the back of the market.
He said the showroom authorities subsequently filed a general diary (GD) with the police station. As no gold was stolen, the incident did not receive much attention. Taking advantage of the situation, the two market security guards who had served the sweets fled.
Zubair also pointed out that the equipment recovered from the showroom after Friday night's theft bore an exact resemblance to the equipment the thieves had abandoned at the back of the market in 2024.
Meanwhile, Amit Ghosh, the owner of Purabi Jewellers, has filed a case against unidentified individuals over Friday night's theft. The case puts the market value of the stolen gold at Tk 380 million (38 crore).
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dhanmondi police station Mohammad Imdadul Islam told Prothom Alo that police had brought six security guards in for questioning as suspects.
“We are finding evidence of the involvement of some of them during questioning. We will decide what action to take against them after further interrogation,” he said.
Asked about the GD filed in 2024, the OC said the owner had not informed the police about it. “We will look into the matter,” he added.