Zubair Ahmed, a salesperson at Purabi Jewellers, shared these details on Saturday evening. He told Prothom Alo, “In February 2024, two of our in-house security guards were targeted in an attempt to steal gold after making them unconscious. At the time, two employees responsible for the market's security told our two in-house guards that one of them had recently got married and offered them sweets. Shortly after eating the sweets, one of the guards became completely unconscious. The other felt unwell but managed to inform the showroom manager discreetly before losing consciousness completely.”

Zubair said the showroom manager immediately informed the owner about the incident. When the owner contacted Dhanmondi police station, police quickly arrived at the scene.

Sensing the police presence, members of the theft gang fled, leaving behind heavy equipment they had brought for the operation near the toilets at the back of the market.