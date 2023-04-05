None took steps despite knowing risks

The Fire Service and Civil Defence authorities had declared the Banga Bazar complex in the capital’s Fulbaria risky in terms of fire safety four years ago.

The fire service also hung several banners in this regard at that time.

Although everyone knew the complex was at high risk of fire, the government or any other authorities concerned, including the shop owners, did not take any preventive measures.

After the massive fire on Tuesday, which burnt the entire Banga Bazar complex to the ground, none of the government agencies are willing to take the liabilities now.

The Banga Bazar complex in Fulbaria falls in the area under the jurisdiction of the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC). The complex includes four adjacent markets. It is owned by the DSCC.