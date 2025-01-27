Police on alert at Nilkhet as students of 7 colleges to hold road blockade
Police personnel are on alert in Nilkhet area of the capital centering the road blockade programme announced by students of the seven colleges affiliated with Dhaka University (DU).
This was the scene at Nilkhet area around 11:00 am today, Monday. The students of the seven colleges affiliated with Dhaka University had not blocked the road in front of their respective institutions till then.
Vehicles are moving on the roads, though low in number.
Visiting Nilkhet area around 11:00 am this morning it was found that members of the police force were stationed on either sides of the road.
There was a clash between students of Dhaka University and the students of seven colleges affiliated with this university at the Nilkhet intersection area on Sunday night.
Accusing the police of biasness, students of the seven colleges announced a road blockade on the roads in front of their respective institutes from 9:00 am on Monday demanding trial for all those involved in the attack.
In view of the situation at hand, the Dhaka University administration has announced suspension of classes and examinations scheduled for today. On the other hand, all final examinations of the seven colleges affiliated with Dhaka University from Monday have been suspended as well.
The situation arose on Sunday evening when students from the seven colleges went to DU’s pro vice chancellor professor Mamun Ahmed with a five-point demand. They accused professor Mamun of misbehaving and blocked Science Lab intersection in the evening.
The protesters later marched towards the DU vice chancellor’s residence at around 10:30 pm. The students of seven colleges took position at the entrance of DU campus in Nilkhet area. At one point several hundred students of DU chased them. Chase and counter chase continued till 1:45am, leaving 10 students of both sides injured.