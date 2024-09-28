Three of same family including child burnt from explosion in Dhaka
Three members of a family including a child sustained severe burn injuries in an explosion apparently caused from a gas leakage at their kitchen in Shukrabad area of Dhaka early on Saturday.
The injured are Mohammad Toton, 35, his wife Nipa Aktar, 30, and their three-year-old son Md Bayezid.
According to sources, the explosion occurred when Nipa was about to light the stove in the kitchen early in the morning, leaving the three of them critically injured.
Later, they were rushed to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka, said resident physician at the institute, Md Tariqul Islam.
Among the three, Totan suffered 50 per cent burn, Nipa 32 per cent and their child 45 per cent. They will be shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) if needed, the physician added.