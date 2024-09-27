Man dies from handset explosion in Mymensingh
A physician – Tarikul Alam, 42 – died in Mymensingh town after his mobile phone exploded while charging next to his bed.
According to family members, the explosion took place around 4:00 am on Friday when he was sleeping at his residence. He was rushed to the Mymensingh Medical College Hospital immediately, but the physicians pronounced him dead.
Tarikul, son of a certain Taher Uddin in Garib Jamir Munshi area in the town, was an assistant professor of the orthopedics department of the same hospital.
Citing family members, the police said Tarikul returned home around 1:00 am after completing his duties. Before sleeping, he plugged his mobile phone into a multiplug beside his bed. At one stage, the phone exploded, burning him severely in his hands, chest, nose, and mouth.
Family members stormed in the room hearing the explosion and took him to the hospital. But he succumbed to his injuries on the way.
The deceased’s sibling, Tasrikul Alam, applied to the additional district magistrate as well as the police to get the body without conducting a post-mortem.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Kotwali model police station, Safiqul Islam Khan, said it is their assumption that the mobile phone exploded while it was charging, and burned him.
The brand name of the mobile phone could not be learned. Since there is no complaint, the body was handed over to family members, he added.