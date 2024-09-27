Man dies from handset explosion in Mymensingh

Tarikul, son of a certain Taher Uddin in Garib Jamir Munshi area in the town, was an assistant professor of the orthopedics department of the same hospital.

Citing family members, the police said Tarikul returned home around 1:00 am after completing his duties. Before sleeping, he plugged his mobile phone into a multiplug beside his bed. At one stage, the phone exploded, burning him severely in his hands, chest, nose, and mouth.

Family members stormed in the room hearing the explosion and took him to the hospital. But he succumbed to his injuries on the way.