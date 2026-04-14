Abdur Rahman waits for 5 hrs at 7th pump after visiting 6 in Dhaka-Savar

Abdur Rahman, a driver of a rented Noah Esquire model vehicle, was waiting in line to buy fuel from Talukdar Filling Station at Asad Gate.

At around three in the afternoon, I spoke with him on Lake Road, between Zia Udyan and the National Parliament House area.

His wife was with him, and they live in Hemayatpur, Savar. At that time, their vehicle was near the middle bridge of the lake.

The vehicles lined up on that road were waiting to get fuel from Talukdar Filling Station at Asad Gate.

Abdur Rahman had also been waiting since 10 am in the queue from that pump.

Abdur Rahman said he left his house in Hemayatpur around seven in the morning.

Initially, he found the Lalon and Kofil filling stations in Hemayatpur closed. Then, after coming to Dhaka, he went to three more pumps at Technical, Mirpur 10, and Mirpur 12 sections.

He stood in line at the first pump for half an hour only to learn that the fuel had run out.

He couldn’t get any fuel even after waiting for almost an hour at the next two pumps. Later, he saw a long queue at Trust Filling Station in Bijoy Sarani and did not stand there. From there, he joined the queue at Talukdar Filling Station in Asad Gate. Since then, he has been waiting in the same spot for almost five hours.