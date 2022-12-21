Fakhrul, Abbas denied bail for fourth time

Md Asaduzzaman, judge of Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge court, passed the order on Wednesday. Syed Zainul Abedin, the lawyer of Mirza Fakhrul, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
Earlier, the chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) court rejected the bail plea of the two leaders three times.
Their lawyers argued the two senior BNP leaders were not accused in the cases under which they were shown arrested. Both are old and severely ill. They should be granted bail on humanitarian grounds.
On the other hand, the chief public prosecutor of the court, Abdullah Abu, opposed the arguments. After the hearing of both parties, the court rejected the bail petitions of Mirza Fakhrul and Mirza Abbas.