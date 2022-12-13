Govt sends letters to foreign missions over arrest of Fakhrul, Abbas, Naya Paltan incident

The government has sent letters to the foreign missions in Dhaka explaining the reasons of arresting opposition BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and its standing committee member Mirza Abbas.

The letter also explained the reasons of the clash between police and the leaders and activists of opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party in front of the party’s headquarters at Naya Paltan in the capital on 7 December.

The letters were sent through the foreign ministry on Monday, confirmed a source of the ministry.