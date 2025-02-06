Actress Meher Afroz Shaon detained

The police have detained actress Meher Afroz Shaon from her residence in Dhaka this evening, on allegation of 'conspiring against the state.'

Rejaul Karim Mallik, additional commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's (DMP) Detective Branch (DB), confirmed the news, saying a DB team detained her from her residence in the capital's Dhanmondi area.

When asked about the charge, the police officer did not mention any specific case, but said she was conspiring against the state.