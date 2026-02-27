7 Mohila Awami League leaders detained during flash rally in Dhanmondi: police

The demonstrators were chanting slogans as they crossed Dhanmondi Road no. 3, when a police patrol from Dhanmondi model police station arrived at the scene. Seven leaders of the Mohila Awami League were detained, while others fled, said the official.

Police also seized a microbus that had been used to bring some of the participants to the rally. The driver of the microbus was also taken into custody, says police sources.

Shah Mustafa Tariquzzaman added that legal action is underway against those detained.