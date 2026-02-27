7 Mohila Awami League leaders detained during flash rally in Dhanmondi: police
Early on Friday morning, the Awami League’s women wing Mohila Awami League brought out a flash rally in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi area. Police detained a total of eight people, including seven leaders of Mohila Awami League. Several placards used in the rally were seized at the time.
Shah Mustafa Tariquzzaman, senior assistant commissioner of police in Dhanmondi, told Prothom Alo that at around 6:15 am, 20 to 25 leaders and activists of the Mohila Awami League marched under the banner ‘Women of Mujib-Loving Bangladesh’.
The demonstrators were chanting slogans as they crossed Dhanmondi Road no. 3, when a police patrol from Dhanmondi model police station arrived at the scene. Seven leaders of the Mohila Awami League were detained, while others fled, said the official.
Police also seized a microbus that had been used to bring some of the participants to the rally. The driver of the microbus was also taken into custody, says police sources.
Shah Mustafa Tariquzzaman added that legal action is underway against those detained.