DAP to underpin Dhaka’s planned development

“We cannot make Dhaka an uninhabitable city for the next generation,” he said. “We’ve included the needs of people of all socio-economic classes and professions, development of life and basic issues in this year’s DAP.”
For this, consultations and opinions have already been sought from all stakeholders, including urban planners, architects, professionals, environmentalists, civil society representatives, city corporations and municipal mayors and councilors.
Various initiatives have also been taken to make Dhaka modern, attractive and inhabitable, the local government minister said.
“We’re not against any high-rise building,” explained the DAP convener. “But in order to do this, we have to make sure the facilities, especially utility services, roads, educational institutions, health centres, playgrounds and other civic amenities including recreation centres.”
The inconsistencies of high-rise buildings will be reviewed and they cannot make the city uninhabitable, the minister reiterated.
He further said that residential areas where eco-friendly mills and factories have already been set up and do not cause any suffering to the people, will be considered as mixed areas. Not only that, online based business will be encouraged in these areas, the minister added.
Later, in response to a query from newspersons regarding the dismissal of the Gazipur mayor, the local government minister said that he has been suspended based on the party’s decision.