DAP to underpin Dhaka’s planned development

Local government and rural development (LGRD) minister Md Tajul Islam on Saturday said that Dhaka will not be allowed to be built in an unorganised way, rather it will be developed in a planned way, reports UNB.

The minister urged the people’s representatives, government officials, city planners, real estate businessmen, architects and all concerned to come forward for its implementation after finalising the Detailed Area Plan (DAP).

Tajul made the remarks while addressing a national seminar organised by RAJUK (Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha – body to develop the capital) at Hotel Sonargaon to finalise the draft detailed area plan-DAP (2016-2035).