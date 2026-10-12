Students protest alleged discriminatory behaviour by DU teacher

A group of students staged a protest against Tasneem Siraj Mahboob, an associate professor in the Department of English at the University of Dhaka, alleging that she had treated students in a “discriminatory” manner in the classroom.

The protest was held in a classroom of the department at noon on Monday. The protesters are final-semester postgraduate students of the Department of English.

The students protested with black cloth covering their mouths and by displaying red cards. They said the programme was organised to protest what they described as discriminatory, racist, unjust and hypocritical behaviour by Tasneem Siraj Mahboob towards students in the classroom.