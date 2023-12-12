Bus torched in Dhaka’s Gulistan

Miscreants set fire to a bus of Bahan Paribahan in the capital's Gulistan area at 9:58am on Tuesday amid the nationwide 36-hour blockade enforced by BNP.
On information, two units of fire services rushed to the spot and doused the flame, fire service and civil defence media cell officer Shajahan Sikder said.
Besides, two buses were also torched between 8:30pm and 9:45pm in Dhaka on Monday night ahead of the blockade.
The 36-hour blockade enforced from today, Tuesday, marks the BNP’s eleventh round of blockades, scheduled to conclude at 6:00 pm tomorrow, Wednesday.
BNP's 36-hour blockade begins
After the BNP's grand rally foiled by law enforcers in Dhaka on 28 October, the party enforced a dawn-to-dusk hartal (shutdown) across the country on 29 October. Since then, the party has intermittently enforced blockades and hartals.