BNP's 36-hour blockade begins

The 36-hour nationwide blockade initiated today, Tuesday, has been called by BNP and marks the eleventh round of such blockades, scheduled to conclude at 6:00 pm tomorrow, Wednesday.

Following a grand rally in Dhaka on 28 October, the BNP commenced a dawn-to-dusk hartal (shutdown) across the country on 29 October. Since then, the party has intermittently organised programmes such as blockades and occasional hartals lasting for one or two days.