DCs brought blame of bias on themselves: Akbar Ali Khan

Sushasoner Jonno Nagorik (Sujan) organised the 8th national conference at Institute of Diploma Engineers at Kakrail in the capital on Saturday.
Former advisor to the caretaker government, Akbar Ali Khan, has said Bangladesh Civil Service officials have bought blame in themselves by being biased.

"There are many things about the election to discuss in the country. The civil service in the country has been made weaker. No political party believes even a deputy commissioner (DC)," the ex-top bureaucrat added.

Akbar Ali Khan made these remarks at the 8th national conference of Sushasoner Jonno Nagorik (Sujan). The conference was organised at Institute of Diploma Engineers at Kakrail in the capital on Saturday.

The former cabinet secretary said there were questions whether the election commission was able to hold election fairly.

There is no such question in Neighbouring India, he said adding, those who become the returning officers in India are admin officials.

Akbar Ali Khan said the civil service of Bangladesh has been made so weaker that none of the political parties believe the DCs.

He said elections in India take place for two to three months and they keep ballot boxes.

"Is there a DC in the country who will be willing to keep ballot boxes for a night? They have brought blame on themselves by being biased. They do not have that courage too," Akbar Ali Khan noted.

