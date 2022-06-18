DCs brought blame of bias on themselves: Akbar Ali Khan

Former advisor to the caretaker government, Akbar Ali Khan, has said Bangladesh Civil Service officials have bought blame in themselves by being biased.

"There are many things about the election to discuss in the country. The civil service in the country has been made weaker. No political party believes even a deputy commissioner (DC)," the ex-top bureaucrat added.

Akbar Ali Khan made these remarks at the 8th national conference of Sushasoner Jonno Nagorik (Sujan). The conference was organised at Institute of Diploma Engineers at Kakrail in the capital on Saturday.