DCs brought blame of bias on themselves: Akbar Ali Khan

The former cabinet secretary said there were questions whether the election commission was able to hold election fairly.
There is no such question in Neighbouring India, he said adding, those who become the returning officers in India are admin officials.
Akbar Ali Khan said the civil service of Bangladesh has been made so weaker that none of the political parties believe the DCs.
He said elections in India take place for two to three months and they keep ballot boxes.
"Is there a DC in the country who will be willing to keep ballot boxes for a night? They have brought blame on themselves by being biased. They do not have that courage too," Akbar Ali Khan noted.