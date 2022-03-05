Dealer shop sealed for overpricing oil in Dhaka

“All the traders in the country purchase soybean and palm oil mainly from a few big companies in the country. Every year we monitor the retail market. This year we are working on the upper levels in the supply chain following the orders from the high-ups. The price of oil is skyrocketing due to the manipulation of a vested quarter. We will get information in this regard in the next two to three days. No one will be spared in case of discrepancy. We will have zero tolerance against those who cause such unrest," he added.

The mobile court of the commerce ministry was led by deputy secretary Abul Kalam Azad. Regarding the drive on Saturday, he said, “During the drive the retailers said that they purchased oil from the whole sellers at a high price. Therefore, they were forced to sell at much higher than the price fixed by the government."

"Based on this information we sent two officials to Abul Khayer Traders in the disguise customers to verify the allegations of the retailers. At first, the sellers asked for Tk 176 per litre of soybean oil. After a little bargaining they agreed to sell at Tk 173 per litre. But when the officials asked for the receipt, the sellers refused to provide it and misbehaved with them. They did the same with other customers as well," Abdul Kalam Aazad added.