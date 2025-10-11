Dhaka’s Osmani Udyan stays closed as new ‘memorial complex’ replaces open space

The Osmani Udyan with a patch of greenery lies adjacent to the busy Gulistan area in the capital Dhaka. A development project is already underway there, drawing objections from environmentalists. Now, a new initiative to build another structure in the park has further heightened their concerns.

Osmani Udyan is popularly called the “lungs of Dhaka,” where various structures were erected under a development project by the Dhaka South City Corporation during the previous Awami League government.

Now, under the caretaker government, the Ministry of Local Government will construct a memorial there to honour the martyrs of the July uprising at a cost of Tk 460 million (46 crore0.

Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan, adviser to the local government ministry, recently told Prothom Alo that a memorial is being constructed in Osmani Udyan on behalf of the ministry, with the design work being carried out through the City Corporation. Once the design is finalised and approved by the ministry, construction of the monument will begin.