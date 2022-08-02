City

Grameen Telecom

Lawyer to explain about charging fees of Tk 160m from workers union

UNB
The High Court (HC) on Tuesday asked Supreme Court lawyer Yusuf Ali, who took Tk 260 million as fees from the workers’ union of Grameen Telecom, to submit details of it.

HC bench justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar passed the order after hearing the issue.

The court directed Yusuf Ali to submit a clear report about the fees with an affidavit on Thursday.

Lawyers Ahsanul Karim, Robiul Alam Budu, Sayeed Ahmed Raza and Anik R Haque stood for Yousuf Ali while lawyer Mostafizur Rahman Khan stood for Grameen Telecom.

Yusuf Ali on behalf of ‘The Grameen Telecom union of workers and employees’ appeared in cases in different courts against professor Muhammad Yunus and Grameen Telecom before the parties reached an out-of-court settlement over the claim of the employees.

