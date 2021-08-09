Dhaka streets see traffic congestion a day before restrictions end

Huge numbers of vehicles were seen on Dhaka streets despite a day still in hand to end the 18-day Covid restrictions on vehicular movement.

All kinds of motorised and non-motorised vehicles, excluding public transport, are plying on the streets.

Police checkpoints at different streets were found ineffective in implementing the Covid restrictions because of huge traffic movement. Several roads in the capital city were seen clogged with traffic.

The ongoing restrictions on public movement that started on 23 July, will end tomorrow at 11:59 pm. Offices and businesses including public transport will be opened on certain conditions from 11 August, according to a cabinet division circular.