Physician Lata burned by ex-husband passes away
Physician Lata Akhtar, 27, who was burned by her ex-husband has passed away at around 1:30pm on Thursday.
She was undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit on the fourth floor of Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute in the capital.
Institute resident surgeon Md Tariqul Islam confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.
Lata's cousin Sajib Ahmed told Prothom Alo that her body would be taken to Narsingdi where she would be buried.
Lata is a resident of Brahmoner Tek village in Morjal union of Raipura upazila in Narsingdi.
Her former husband Md Khalilur Rahman set her on fire by pouring petrol at her village home on Sunday. Khalilur died while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Monday.
Physicians said Lata received 90 per cent burn injury.
Family members said Khalilur was a driver. But he concealed his profession while marrying.
After marriage, the secret came to light and the marriage was broken.
As a result, Khalilur was angry and set Lata on fire. He also committed suicide by setting himself on fire.
Khalilur's elder brother Jalil, a shopkeeper, however, gave a different explanation.
"We grasped each other and set on fire," while speaking to Prothom Alo on Tuesday Jalil quoted his brother telling him at the hospital.
Lata and her mother would live in the village house. Her elder brother and sister live in Italy. Lata completed MBBS from Shahabuddin Medical College in the capital and she was working in a private hospital in Narayanganj.
Khalilur is a resident of Capasia in Gazipur.