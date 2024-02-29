Physician Lata burned by ex-husband passes away

Physician Lata Akhtar, 27, who was burned by her ex-husband has passed away at around 1:30pm on Thursday.

She was undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit on the fourth floor of Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute in the capital.

Institute resident surgeon Md Tariqul Islam confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.

Lata's cousin Sajib Ahmed told Prothom Alo that her body would be taken to Narsingdi where she would be buried.