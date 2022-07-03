Digital Haat-2022 to be inaugurated Sunday

The ‘Digital Haat 2022’, an online marketplace for buying and selling cattle, is going to be inaugurated on Sunday at about 4:00pm to make cattle trading easier for both the sellers and the customers, reports UNB.

The trading has already started and cattle markets from districts and upazilas across the country have also joined the platform (www.digitalhaat.gov.bd).

This online cattle market is jointly managed by the ICT department, Ekshop-a2i, the fisheries and livestock ministry and e-CAB. The commerce ministry, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Bangladesh Dairy Farmers Association (BDFA) are also helping the initiative.

Fisheries and livestock minister SM Rezaul Karim and state minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak will be present at the event.