২৫তম প্রতিষ্ঠাবার্ষিকীর আয়োজন দেখতে ক্লিক করুন
মূল সাইট দেখতে ক্লিক করুন

Video

Photo

Video

City

First day of 2nd spell of blockade

Passenger bus set afire at Bangla Motor

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
A bus was set ablaze at Bangla Motor of Dhaka on Sunday evening.
Prothom Alo

Miscreants have set a passenger bus on fire in the capital's Bangla Motor area Sunday evening. However, no one was harmed in the fire.

It was the fifth fire incident in Dhaka on the first day of the 48-hour blockade called by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and other like-minded entities.

Ershad Hossain, control room in charge at Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters, said they were informed about the fire around 6:30 pm. Firefighters rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze promptly.

No casualties have been reported in the incident, he added.

Also Read

Two arrested for setting fire to police van, bus in Dhaka

The BNP has been enforcing a 48-hour blockade across the country to press home their demand for resignation of prime minister Sheikh Hasina and reinstatement of an election-time neutral government.

This is second spell of the blockade programme. The party earlier enforced a 72-hour blockade last week to press home the demand.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from City