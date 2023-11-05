Passenger bus set afire at Bangla Motor

Miscreants have set a passenger bus on fire in the capital's Bangla Motor area Sunday evening. However, no one was harmed in the fire.
It was the fifth fire incident in Dhaka on the first day of the 48-hour blockade called by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and other like-minded entities.
Ershad Hossain, control room in charge at Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters, said they were informed about the fire around 6:30 pm. Firefighters rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze promptly.
No casualties have been reported in the incident, he added.
The BNP has been enforcing a 48-hour blockade across the country to press home their demand for resignation of prime minister Sheikh Hasina and reinstatement of an election-time neutral government.
This is second spell of the blockade programme. The party earlier enforced a 72-hour blockade last week to press home the demand.