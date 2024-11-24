3 children among 7 burnt from fire in Mirpur house
Seven people including three children have sustained burn injuries from a fire at a house in section 11 of Mirpur area in the capital.
The injured have been admitted to National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka.
The fire incident occurred at a house on Block C of section 11 in Mirpur around 5:30am in the morning today, Sunday.
Citing the injured, a source at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery stated that they were burnt from a fire that started in their kitchen. The injured include five members of the same family.
The injured of the same family are- Khalil, 40, his wife Ruma, 32, their children Abdullah, 13, Mohammad, 10, and Ismail, 4.
The two others are from another family. They are- Shahjahan, 35, and his wife Swapna, 25.
Physician at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery Shaon Bin Rahman said that among the injured, Khalil is in a critical condition. As much as 95 per cent of his body has been burnt.
Apart from that, Ruma has sustained a 20 per cent burn, Abdullah 38 per cent, Mohammad 35 per cent, Ismail 20 per cent, Swapna 14 per cent and Shahjahan has sustained a 6 per cent burn, the physician added.