6 of a family killed in midnight fire at Ashrayan home

Six members of the same family have been killed in a fire at a home of the government Ashrayan project in Dhrmapasha upazila of Sunamganj. The incident took place at Seemer Khal village in Jayasree union of the upazila on Monday midnight.

Police arrived at the scene around 7:30 am in the morning today, Tuesday, and recovered the bodies of the six. The deceased are- Emarul Mia, 45, his wife Polly Akhter, 35, their sons Palash Mia, 10, Farhad Mia, 8, Omar Faruk, 3, and their daughter Fatema Akhter, 5.

Police stated that the fire incident started there around 12:00 am last night. However, nobody could confirm the fact how the fire started.

More to follow...