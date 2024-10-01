Local News

6 of a family killed in midnight fire at Ashrayan home

Correspondent
Dharmapasha, Sunamganj
Relative lament the death of six members of the same family from a fire in Dharmapasha upazila of Sunamganj on the midnight of 30 September 2024.Prothom Alo

Six members of the same family have been killed in a fire at a home of the government Ashrayan project in Dhrmapasha upazila of Sunamganj. The incident took place at Seemer Khal village in Jayasree union of the upazila on Monday midnight.

Police arrived at the scene around 7:30 am in the morning today, Tuesday, and recovered the bodies of the six. The deceased are- Emarul Mia, 45, his wife Polly Akhter, 35, their sons Palash Mia, 10, Farhad Mia, 8, Omar Faruk, 3, and their daughter Fatema Akhter, 5.

Police stated that the fire incident started there around 12:00 am last night. However, nobody could confirm the fact how the fire started.

More to follow...

Also Read

Vessel catches fire after blast in Karnaphuli river, 2 bodies recovered

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Local News