Bikers form human chain outside NBR protesting proposed advance income tax
Motorcycle users have submitted a memorandum to the chairman of the National Board of Revenue (NBR), demanding that advance income tax (AIT) not be imposed on motorcycles in the proposed 2026–27 fiscal year budget.
On the same demand, bikers also formed a human chain today, Sunday in front of the NBR office in Agargaon, Dhaka. Discussions are reportedly underway within the NBR policy-making level about introducing the tax in the upcoming budget.
The memorandum states that the proposed budget includes an annual advance income tax of Tk 2,000 for motorcycles of 111–125cc, Tk 5,000 for 126–165cc, and Tk 10,000 for motorcycles above 165cc. This has created concern among millions of motorcycle users across the country.
Speaking on behalf of the bikers and submitting the memorandum, AKM Imon said that a motorcycle costing Tk 100,000 in India costs around Tk 300,000 in Bangladesh. He said motorcycles are a means of livelihood for ordinary people, as riders can earn between Tk 500 and Tk 1,000 a day through ride-sharing or delivery services.
He warned that the proposed tax would harm the livelihoods of many and urged the authorities to reconsider the decision.
Participants at the human chain said motorcycles in Bangladesh are no longer merely a recreational vehicle but an essential means of daily transport and income. Office-goers, students, small business owners, and ride-sharing drivers rely on motorcycles to save time and avoid traffic congestion.
Women bikers also took part in the human chain. One of them, Lima Shimu, said, “There is a shortage of public transport. So I took the risk of using a bike for safe commuting. It would be very unfortunate if I now have to pay additional tax for it.”
The memorandum further states that many women currently use personal motorcycles to travel safely and independently. Avoiding insecurity and harassment in public transport, motorcycles have become an effective means of commuting to workplaces and educational institutions.
In this situation, the imposition of additional tax would create financial barriers to women’s mobility, they warned.
The bikers argued that motorcycle users already pay registration fees, road tax, fitness fees, insurance, and existing fuel-related taxes. Imposing a new advance income tax on top of these would add further pressure on middle- and lower-middle-income people.
They demanded the complete withdrawal of the proposed AIT on motorcycles or a reasonable reconsideration of the proposal, urging that motorcycles should be viewed not as luxury items but as an essential mode of transport for the general public.
Speakers at the human chain expressed hope that the government would take the issue seriously, considering the interests of the large number of motorcycle users in the country.
Murshid Alam, a fourth-year honours student at Bangla College and a small business owner who took part in the human chain, said the new government should make well-considered decisions. He added that even buying fuel has now become difficult, as has managing maintenance costs for motorcycles.
He further added that in this situation, the new tax would place a major burden on bikers, and many might even be forced to sell their motorcycles.