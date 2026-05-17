Bikers form human chain outside NBR protesting proposed advance income tax

Motorcycle users have submitted a memorandum to the chairman of the National Board of Revenue (NBR), demanding that advance income tax (AIT) not be imposed on motorcycles in the proposed 2026–27 fiscal year budget.

On the same demand, bikers also formed a human chain today, Sunday in front of the NBR office in Agargaon, Dhaka. Discussions are reportedly underway within the NBR policy-making level about introducing the tax in the upcoming budget.

The memorandum states that the proposed budget includes an annual advance income tax of Tk 2,000 for motorcycles of 111–125cc, Tk 5,000 for 126–165cc, and Tk 10,000 for motorcycles above 165cc. This has created concern among millions of motorcycle users across the country.