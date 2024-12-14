A party’s failure dashed the 1971 dreams: Asif Nazrul
Law adviser Asif Nazrul has said the dream of building the Bangladesh envisioned in 1971 has failed due to the failure of a particular political party.
He made the statement while speaking to the media after paying homage at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial in the capital’s Mirpur area in the morning on Saturday.
Asif Nazrul said the freedom fighters joined the liberation war being driven by their love for the country, and the July mass uprising came in continuation of the spirit.
“During the July mass uprising, I witnessed students devoting their lives and fighting for democracy, human rights, and establishing a discrimination-free society. Today, standing at this Martyred Intellectuals Memorial, I remember their sacrifices,” he said.
The adviser further said, “Despite the sacrifices of countless martyrs in 1971, we failed to build the Bangladesh of our dreams due to a certain mentality and the failures of a political party. Let the failure not repeat this time.”
“Under any circumstances, we should not squander the second chance for building the state that came at the cost of sacrifices made by the youth. This is our wish on Martyred Intellectuals Day,” he added.