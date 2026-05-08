Public safety
11,000 more CCTV cameras to be installed in Dhaka
In a major push to enhance public safety and curb rising crime, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has announced the installation of 11,000 additional CCTV cameras across the capital alongside the establishment of a new police camp in Mohammadpur.
The initiative aims to prevent crimes such as juvenile gang activities, mugging, terrorism, extortion and drug trafficking while improving overall law and order in the city.
Speaking to BSS, Acting DMP Commissioner Md Sarwar said 700 CCTV cameras are being installed in the Mohammadpur area alone, which has recently witnessed increased criminal activities involving teenage gangs and armed offenders.
“We will install 11,000 more CCTV cameras across the capital to strengthen surveillance and curb crime,” he said, adding the expanded surveillance network would significantly improve security monitoring and help make Dhaka safer for residents.
The DMP has also intensified block raids, police patrols, checkpoints and plainclothes intelligence surveillance in crime-prone areas.
He said criminals involved in extortion, mugging, narcotics trade and other offences are being arrested regularly.
An additional police outpost would be established in Mohammadpur due to its high crime rate, Sarwar mentioned, adding a new police outpost was recently inaugurated in Basila, where additional police personnel have already been deployed.
To strengthen policing capacity, additional deputy commissioners (DCs), assistant commissioners (ACs) and patrol inspectors have also been assigned to all 50 police stations under the DMP.
DMP Deputy Commissioner for Media and Public Relations NM Nasiruddin said around 1,910 CCTV cameras are currently operational across the capital, helping law enforcement prevent theft, robbery and traffic congestion.
According to him, approximately 710 cameras are operated directly under DMP or government management, while another 1,200 are run by local law and order coordination committees and residents’ associations in areas such as Gulshan and Banani.
He added that a new project is underway to procure more CCTV cameras, with the tender process currently in progress.
Nasiruddin said temporary CCTV cameras are also installed during major national events, including Pahela Baishakh, International Mother Language Day and Independence Day celebrations.
Around 175 temporary cameras were deployed during this year’s Pahela Baishakh festival.
Highlighting the effectiveness of surveillance technology, he said CCTV footage has become a crucial tool in identifying suspects, solving criminal cases quickly and enabling rapid police response through the central control room.