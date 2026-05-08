11,000 more CCTV cameras to be installed in Dhaka

In a major push to enhance public safety and curb rising crime, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has announced the installation of 11,000 additional CCTV cameras across the capital alongside the establishment of a new police camp in Mohammadpur.

The initiative aims to prevent crimes such as juvenile gang activities, mugging, terrorism, extortion and drug trafficking while improving overall law and order in the city.

Speaking to BSS, Acting DMP Commissioner Md Sarwar said 700 CCTV cameras are being installed in the Mohammadpur area alone, which has recently witnessed increased criminal activities involving teenage gangs and armed offenders.