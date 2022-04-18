DU BCL takes tough stance against Rahmat Ullah

Before handing over the memorandum, Saddam gave a speech in front of the VC.

He said, “Md Rahmat Ullah’s speech has hurt the students. A speech like this does not go with the reputation of DU. He has to officially take back his words and appologise to the nation. And, students believe, the university administration should take an initiative in this regard.”

In his speech Sanjit said, “We want him to resign from all the responsible posts he holds and asks for forgiveness from the nation openly. We won’t accept a half-hearted apology conveyed through a press conference from him.” Later he read out the memorandum to the VC.