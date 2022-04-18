DU BCL takes tough stance against Rahmat Ullah

DU Chhatra League Sanjit president Chandra Das and general secretary Saddam Hussain handed over the memorandum to the VC at his office on Monday afternoon. At the time, Chhatra League leaders of various levels including Mazharul islam, vice-president of DU Chhatra League, Rakib Hossain and Tolottoma Shikder were present there.
However, about one and a half hours earlier than Chhatra League handing over the memorandum, pro-Awami League teacher Md Rahmat Ullah held a press confernce at Dhaka University teachers' club and sought an apology ‘if he had made a mistake’.
Before handing over the memorandum, Saddam gave a speech in front of the VC.
He said, “Md Rahmat Ullah’s speech has hurt the students. A speech like this does not go with the reputation of DU. He has to officially take back his words and appologise to the nation. And, students believe, the university administration should take an initiative in this regard.”
In his speech Sanjit said, “We want him to resign from all the responsible posts he holds and asks for forgiveness from the nation openly. We won’t accept a half-hearted apology conveyed through a press conference from him.” Later he read out the memorandum to the VC.
After hearing the speeches from Chhatra League leader, VC Md Akhtaruzzaman said, “I thank DU Chhatra League for taking such a stance. Through sophisticated language and logical presentation they are protesting against the incident. I express my solidarity with their statement and hope for a good solution to this.”
Md Rahmat Ullah paid tribute to Khondaker Mostaq Ahmad, one of the main conspirators behind Bangabandhu’s murder, during a discussion organised by DU administration marking Mujibnagar Day on Sunday morning.