Five-star Sheraton Hotel built on government land

Borak Real Estate, a private limited company, has built a 28-storey five-star hotel on the 60 katha plot of land owned by the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) in Banani, the upscale neighbourhood of the capital.

DNCC authorities are saying the contract with Borak was for construction of a 14-storey building. DNCC would get 30 per cent of it while the rest would be owned by Borak. According to estimates of DNCC. their part is valued around TK 5,500 million (Tk 550 crore). But the authorities are yet to receive their share. Borak, on the other hand, has constructed a 28-storey building instead of a 14-storey one and controls the entire structure.

Erstwhile undivided Dhaka City Corporation signed the contract with Borak when Sadek Hossain Khoka was the mayor. According to the contract, ‘Banani Super Market cum housing complex’ would be constructed on the land on western side of the Banani kitchen market and north of Banani Central Mosque. The City Corporation would get 30 per cent of the building while the construction firm would get 70 per cent. There was widespread criticism about this unequal contract and that matter was even discussed in the parliament committee.