Metro rail to install archways, metal detectors, luggage scanners for passenger security
Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) has decided to install archway, metal detectors and luggage scanners to strengthen security at metro rail stations and ensure the safety of passengers, an official familiar with the process said.
“We will also procure archway metal detectors and luggage scanners to screen passengers and luggage and prevent any untoward incident,” the official said.
According to a notification, DMTCL General Manager (Store and Procurement) Mohammad Asaduzzaman invited an online tender on October 19 for the procurement of archway metal detectors and luggage scanners for the metro rail security system.
It said eligible firms have been asked to submit e-tenders through the National e-Government Procurement (e-GP) Portal at http://www.eprocure.gov.bd.
Further information and guidelines are available on the National e-GP Portal and from the e-GP help desk at [email protected], the notification said.
The same tender notice also mentioned for an annual maintenance contract (AMC) covering the low-voltage (LV) system, diesel generator (DG) set, uninterruptible power supply (UPS), ventilation system and general electrical works installed at the MRT Line-6 depot under the electrical department.
Tender documents will be available for purchase from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm on 11 November 2026.