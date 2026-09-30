Attacks, vandalism and arson erupt in Mirpur over footpath eviction drive
Attacks, vandalism and arson broke out in the Mirpur-10 roundabout area of the capital during a drive to clear illegally occupied pavements.
The incident began at around 9.30 am today, Wednesday, when the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) launched an eviction drive to clear illegal occupiers from the pavements.
According to eyewitnesses, a mobile court of the city corporation arrived in the morning to evict pavement stalls, accompanied by police.
At one point, the pavement traders became agitated and attacked city corporation vehicles, vandalising and setting them on fire.
At around 11.45 am, the traders were seen gathered in front of Mirpur Ideal College, while police were positioned at the Mirpur-10 roundabout.
According to eyewitnesses, tensions prevailed in the area even after 11.45 am. Police then fired tear-gas shells, while pavement traders continued to throw bricks and stones.
The traders outnumbered the police, forcing officers to retreat in the face of the barrage of brick chips.
Eyewitnesses said attacks and vandalism took place at the scene and that city corporation vehicles were set on fire. Police officers and journalists were injured in the attacks. Tensions remain high in the area.