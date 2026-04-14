Let everyone sing without fear, let Bengalis live free of fear: Chhayanaut president

The Chhayanaut president also said that Persian civilisation is now facing severe devastation due to US-Israeli aggression. He said, “People around the world are distressed and fearful today. On the first morning of the Bengali new year in our country, everyone hopes for world peace. We want to hear a message of reassurance in society—that journalists can express their views freely without fear; that we can all sing without fear; that all expressions of culture can take place without hindrance—and that Bengalis can live free of fear.”

Sarwar Ali said, “We dream of such a motherland, ‘Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high, where knowledge is free…’”

Today’s programme at the Ramna Batamul began at 6:15 am. The event concluded at 8:25 am with the national anthem.