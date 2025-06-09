Drivers, operators left duties to attend press conference

This has sparked criticism among DNCC workers. They say that the operator and drivers who attended the press conference are leaders of the DNCC Transport Drivers and Workers’ Union. Instead of being engaged in waste disposal duties that day, they chose to attend the press conference, which disrupted the prompt removal of sacrificial waste.

At around 10:30 pm on Eid day, the public relations department of Dhaka north city claimed that 100 per cent of the waste had been removed. However, the following morning, Sunday, sacrificial waste was still seen lying by the roadside in various areas under the DNCC. A similar situation was observed in several parts of Dhaka South City Corporation as well.

Later in the day, Prothom Alo published a report on this in detail.

Speaking to several drivers involved in waste transportation for Dhaka North City, it was revealed that after the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August, Abul Hossain declared himself the president of the Dhaka North City Corporation Transport Drivers and Workers’ Union. The city’s mechanical department has allocated pay loader-12 to him. This heavy vehicle is primarily used to load accumulated waste—either from an STS (secondary transfer station) or designated collection point—onto dump trucks.