Bus terminal to be relocated from Sayedabad to Kachpur: DSCC mayor

He said, "We have taken an initiative to shift the bus terminal from Dhaka to ease the pressure of inter-district buses from the city. The work of land development is underway to shift the terminal to Kachpur. Apart from this, another bus terminal is being constructed at Bagair in Keraniganj."

No bus will be stationed at Sayedabad once the construction work of the bus terminal in Kachpur will be completed. Then the passengers will travel to the city by Nagar Paribahan, the mayor added.

He further said a project to widen the Beribad road -- from Sluicegate at Rayerbazar to Postogola bridge -- to eight lanes has been taken to alleviate the traffic jam. It was approved in the meeting of the local government ministry’s review committee.