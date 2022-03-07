Editors’ Council elects Mahfuz Anam president again, GS Hanif Mahmud

Besides, the five new committee members are Ittefaq Editor Tasmima Hossain, Ajker Patrika Editor Dr Golam Rahman, Jugantor Editor Saiful Alam, Karatoa Editor Md Mozammel Haque and Dainik Azadi Editor MA Malek.
At the beginning of the meeting, a one-minute silence was observed in honour and memory of Reazuddin Ahmed, a founding member of the organisation.
The meeting also approved the inclusion of Ajker Patrika Editor Golam Rahman as a new member and Samakal’s former acting Editor Mustafiz Shafi as an associate member of the council.
Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman played the role of chief election commissioner in forming the new committee.
Mahfuz Anam was also president of the previous committee of the council while Bangladesh Protidin editor Naem Nizam the general secretary.
As Naem Nizam resigned from the position of general secretary, Dewan Hanif Mahmud was appointed as the council’s acting general secretary in August last year.