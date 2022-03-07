Editors’ Council elects Mahfuz Anam president again, GS Hanif Mahmud

A new executive committee of the Editors’ Council (Sampadak Parishad) has been formed with The Daily Star Editor Mahfuz Anam as its president and Bonik Barta Editor Dewan Hanif Mahmud as the general secretary.

New Age Editor Nurul Kabir and Bhorer Kagoj Editor Shymal Dutta have been made vice presidents of the new committee.

The council formed its fresh committee for the next two years at a meeting held at The Daily Star Centre on Sunday, said a press release on Monday.

Dhaka Tribune Editor Zafar Sobhan was made assistant general secretary while Manabzamin Editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury Treasurer of the committee.