Students to stay on streets until forming commission to transform Titumir college into university

He further said the advisers told the delegation that the government’s decision regarding the matter would be announced in a statement. The students are in the dark as to what decision the government has made until it is announced through a statement. In this context, they blocked the road demanding that the statement be issued soon.

However, Abdul Hamid, one of the 12 delegation members, told Prothom Alo around 8:00 pm that the ministry time and again requested them to sit for a discussion on the matter at the secretariat. Then the delegation went there. Initially the advisers were positive but later they said the decision would be made after another round of discussion tomorrow (Tuesday).

He said it seems they want to procrastinate on the matter. That is why the discussion ended without making any decision.

“Now our demand is to form a commission to transform Titumir college into a university. We won’t go to the secretariat anymore. The decision has to be made by holding a discussion with the students on the campus. We will not leave the streets until a decision is made to form a commission,” Abdul Hamid added.