Fire at Zaman Tower in Dhaka’s Purana Paltan

The fire originated on the 4th and 5th floors of the tower at 37, Box Culvert Road, Putana Paltan, around 5:35 am today, he said.

After receiving information, the firefighting units rushed to the scene within five minutes and successfully rescued two persons alive from the 10th floor, he added.

However, no casualties were reported so far, he said, adding that the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are yet to be determined.