'Sir, will I get justice for my son's murder' 

It was 2:00 pm when an ambulance took the body of Fardin Nur Parash to the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) campus for the last time. His father, Kazi Nur Uddin, accompanied the ambulance, uttering the name of God.

Just before the namaz-e-janaza at BUET central mosque, Kazi Nur Uddin begged forgiveness from all on behalf of his son. After the janaza, he talked to journalists and demanded justice for the killing of his son.