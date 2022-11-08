'Sir, will I get justice for my son's murder' 

On the way home with his son's body, the grieving father talked to the director of the student welfare directorate, Mizanur Rahman, and said, "Sir, meritorious students are being killed one after another. But justice remains elusive. Will I get justice for the murder of my son?"
Mizanur Rahman tried to console the father, Kazi Nur Uddin.
Kazi Nur told Prothom Alo, "I will not get my son back. My only demand is that the killers will be brought to book after being identified. My only expectation is that no more mothers lose their son like Fardin's mother. For this, I want the intervention of the prime minister."
He has no idea who could kill his son. He only said, "Neither I nor my son have harmed anyone. I have no idea about who has killed my son. This is digital Bangladesh. The law enforcement agency will trace the killers through tracking the video footage of Fardin's movement and whom he talked to."
The body of Fardin was kept on BUET campus from 2:00 pm to 2:45 pm. Later, the body was taken to Shantibagh of Konapara at Demra -- where Fardin would live with his family.
Fardin, a third year student of civil engineering department, left home at Konapara on 4 November for the BUET dormitory. He was supposed to stay at the hall on Friday and return home after the examination on Saturday.
Later, the family learned that Fardin didn't appear in the examination. Then, they tried to contact him by calling over his phone. But the phone was found switched off. They couldn't trace his whereabouts.
Then Fardin's father filed a general diary (GD) with the Rampura police station.
Police recovered the body of Fardin Nur Parash, 24, on Monday evening from behind the Laxmi Narayan Cotton Mill in Siddhirganj.
The autopsy on Fardin's body was conducted around 11:00am on Tuesday at Narayanganj General Hospital. The residential medical officer, Sheikh Farhad, said Fardin was killed. There were several injury marks in his head and chest.
"Obviously, it is a killing as per our primary investigation. A report would be submitted soon after autopsy", Sheikh Farhad added.
Meanwhile, following the janaza, the students of BUET formed a human chain in front of BUET Shaheed Minar under the banner of general students, demanding justice for fellow student Fardin Nur Parash's death.
During the human chain, Fardin's friend Mainuddin told Prothom Alo that they were unable to contact Fardin from 11:00 pm on Friday.