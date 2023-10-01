Dhaka, the slowest city of the world

Capital Dhaka is now the slowest city in the world. This information was confirmed analysing the speed of vehicles in more than 1,200 cities in some 152 countries. This slow traffic speed has an adverse impact on the economy.

This information came up in a research journal published by the National Bureau of Economic Research of the USA. The

The study analysed data collected from Google maps regarding how much time it takes to reach certain destinations in cities with a population over 300,000. The traffic information was taken at different times on different days of the week.

Assistant professor Prottoy Aman Akbar of the Economics, Urban Economics, Transportation Economics department at the Aalto University in Finland, associate professor Victor Couture of the Department of Economics at the British Columbia University in Canada, professor Gilles Duranton of the real estate department of the University of Pennsylvania and associate professor Adam Storeygard of the Department of Economics at the University of Tufts in the US conducted the research with assistance from the World Bank (WB).